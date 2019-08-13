More than 300 grams of meth seized by state troopers during I-75 traffic stop

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Franklin man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio state troopers seized more than $37,000 in methamphetamine during an Aug. 6 traffic stop in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say they pulled over Jason Cundiff, 36, for a license plate violation and following too close on Interstate 75 around 9 p.m.
After they approached the vehicle, authorities say the suspect fled and threw a bag out of the window of his sedan during the pursuit.
Troopers say after he voluntarily stopped, they seized 369 grams of methamphetamine — a value of approximately $37,269.
Cundiff is charged with possession and trafficking in a controlled substances, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with law enforcement.
He faces up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 fine if convicted.
