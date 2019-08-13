Sycamore Schools gets down with the ‘Git Up’ challenge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - School is getting back in session for many across the country and for one Cincinnati-area school district the fun is just beginning.
Sycamore Schools showed they can get down with the new school year with the ‘Git Up Challenge.'
The ‘Git Up Challenge’ is the latest viral sensation to sweep social media.
The song is by Blanco Brown and is a hip-hop/country fusion, line dance.
The school district posted their take on the toe-tapping challenge Monday, which kicked off their back to school week with students returning to classrooms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
District officials say the video features all seven schools in the district including students, staff, and school officers.
There doesn’t appear to be any back to school blues for this district.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.