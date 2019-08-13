Woman reported ‘critically missing’ from Roselawn

Kathryn Tucker, 20, was last seen at her group home in Roselawn Aug. 4 (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
ROSELAWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman Tuesday who they consider “critically missing.”

Authorities say Kathryn Tucker, 20, was last seen Aug. 4 at her Newbedford Avenue group home in Roselawn.

She usually travels by bus or on foot, according to police.

She is described as 5-foot-5, around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tucker or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

