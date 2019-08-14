Back to School: Thousands return to class

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You’ll be seeing more and more buses on the roads.
Wednesday is the biggest day for back-to-school yet as thousands of Tri-State students return to the classroom.
In Ohio, nearly 20 districts are starting for the school year. That includes Sycamore Community Schools, Batavia Local Schools, Kings Local Schools and ones in Lockland and Madeira.
More than a dozen are back to class in Northern Kentucky such as Boone, Campbell and Pendleton county schools. Newport Independent and Bellevue Independent schools also are ringing in the new school year.
In southeastern Indiana, students in Franklin County Schools and Madison Consolidated Schools are back in class.
