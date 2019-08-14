Butler Co. mother claims daycare is to blame for child’s burned feet

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is underway in Butler County following a mother’s claim that her son’s feet were burned at daycare.
Dorishai Simpson says it happened Friday at God’s Little Creation Daycare in Fairfield.
“He comes out of the bathroom and he’s walking on the sides of his feet and I said, ‘Kasper, what’s wrong?' and I pick him up and the bottom of his feet is completely burnt,” Simpson said.
Simpson says she believes the two-year-old’s feet were burned while walking barefoot on asphalt at the daycare.
She says workers there told her Kasper kept taking his shoes off while he was playing outside and that’s how his feet were burned.
“I’m putting my whole life in your damn hands, for nearly three years,” Simpson said.
Simpson says she took Kasper to Fort Hamilton Hospital on Friday, where they diagnosed him with second-degree burns.
“More so on the left than the right, but the right was burned too, just not as bad,” Simpson said.
On Saturday, Simpson says she took Kasper to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Cincinnati where they told her he might need a skin graft.
Shriners Hospital officials tell FOX19 NOW children do typically burn quicker because they have thinner skin than adults, but they would not comment on this specific case.
“I’m really upset, I mean, who wouldn’t be?” Simpson said.
Fairfield police say a detective has been assigned to the case.
Simpson says Butler County Children Services is also investigating what happened. FOX19 NOW reached out to them and are waiting to hear back.
FOX19 NOW also reached out to the daycare who told us to contact their lawyer. The lawyer told us it was too early to comment and to call back on Monday.
