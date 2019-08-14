Coney Island fireworks competition goes international

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island is welcoming teams from Belgium, Vietnam, and Russia for the 8th annual Fire up the Night International Fireworks Competition.
Fans will watch the best in pyrotechnics from the three countries, as well as the U.S., as the fireworks teams to go head to head.
The teams will be judged on music synchronization, structure and scale, colors, originality, presentation and crowd reaction.
Fire Up the Night takes place at Saturday, September 21. Each show lasts 18 minutes and will be presented over Lake Como at Coney.
Following the competition and awards ceremony, Cincinnati’s Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will put on a ‘thundering finale.’
Carloads of sky gazers can get in to see the show for $25. You can also pay online.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and the fireworks competition starts at 8 p.m.
Admission includes parking, Coney’s rides and attractions, entry to the world’s largest “empty-pool” party with live stage entertainment and more.
