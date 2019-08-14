Dohn Community High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 18-year-old student at Dohn Community High School was arrested on Tuesday after bringing a loaded gun to school, according to Director Dr. Ramone Davenport.
Court documents state Yaairius Orso-Miller had the fully loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband before it was confiscated.
“He came into the building and we go through our normal safety procedures. He was wanded down and we found it on him and he gave it to us with no issues,” Davenport said.
Davenport said Orso-Miller is a good kid.
“He had something going on in the neighborhood and he came into the building,” he said.
A school resource officer was called and he was arrested around 10 a.m.
“These things happen in schools and when they happen we just have to deal with them. I think our security team did an excellent job,” Davenport said.
Orso-Miller was charged with illegal possession of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
