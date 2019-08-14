Fourth man indicted in connection with deadly Colerain fake gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Columbus man was indicted Wednesday in connection with shootings at a fake gender reveal party in Colerain Township on July 9, 2017 that left one woman dead and eight others injured, including three children.
According to court documents, Vandell Antwon Slade was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on two counts each of murder and felonious assault, and one count of attempted murder in the death of Autumn Garrett, 22, of Indiana.
Cheyanne Willis, who hosted the party on Capstan Drive, said she lost her unborn child during the incident, but police later revealed she was not pregnant.
Witnesses told police two men in hoods entered the home in a seemingly targeted attack, opened fire and fled the scene.
The children who were shot were 8, 6 and 2 at the time. All had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
About 30 people had attended the gender reveal party, but only a dozen guests remained when the gunmen entered the home, police have said.
Colerain police say Slade is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Colerain Police Department at (513) 321-2677.
Three other suspects were indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury in Dec. 2018 on the following charges:
- Roshawn Bishop, 28: Two counts each murder and felonious assault and one count attempted murder
- James Echols, 23: Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Burglary and murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animals
- Michael Sanon, 21: Aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts of attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animal
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.