Hearing delayed for Dayton gunman’s friend charged in connection with the shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The detention hearing was delayed for the friend of Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts who bought Betts’ body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round double drum magazine.
Ethan Kollie, 24, of Kettering, has been charged with federally lying on federal firearms forms in order to purchase weapons and with illegally possessing those weapons.
The judge said Kollie is “a danger to himself and others" and also stated he has serious mental health issues.
On Monday, U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman stressed there is no allegation that Kollie intentionally participated in planning of the shooting.
Betts, 24, opened fire with a .223 rifle in Dayton’s Oregon District killing nine and injuring dozens more.
According to the affidavit, Kollie acknowledged purchasing three items used by Betts during the Aug. 4 mass shooting: body armor, upper receiver that was attached to the AM-15 weapon, and a 100-round double drum magazine.
Kollie said he bought the items for Betts and stored them at his apartment to help Betts hide them from his parents.
Possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Making a false statement regarding firearms carries a potential maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.
Kollie will return to his detention hearing on Thursday.
