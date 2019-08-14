Lawsuit alleges ‘abuse of corporate power’ by Cincinnati City Solicitor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city solicitor did not have the right to file a suit on behalf of the city because it was not authorized by Cincinnati City Council, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
State Rep. Thomas Brinkman, R-Mt. Lookout, is seeking, among other things, an injunction “in order to restrain the abuse of corporate power by Paula Boggs Meuthing, in her capacity as the Cincinnati City Solicitor.”
He also wants a declaratory judgment on the authority of the solicitor.
Boggs Muething filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio on June 6, challenging the constitutionality of certain amendments to Ohio Rev. Code 9.68.
According to the lawsuit, “the code prohibits any local government in the state from passing any ordinance or similar enactment that restricts or otherwise attempts to regulate the ownership, possession, purchase, sale, transfer, transportation, storage or keeping of any firearm, part of a firearm, its components, and its ammunition.”
On May 9, 2018, the City of Cincinnati adopted an ordinance banning bump stocks within city limits.
Buckeye Arms Foundation sued to halt it the following month.
Earlier this year, in February, a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge concluded the ordinance “does restrict the ability of the people of Ohio from exercising their right to keep and bear arms,” and the court permanently enjoined the city and the city solicitor from enforcing it.
According to Brinkman’s lawsuit, Boggs Muething then sued the state over Ohio. Rev. Code 9.68.
Brinkman’s lawsuit contends that the Cincinnati City Council never authorized or directed her to file a lawsuit and seeks to stop it from going forward.
We are attempting to reach the city solicitor for comment.
