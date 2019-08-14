Court receives NFL’s discovery responses in ‘NOLA No-Call’ lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans lawyer says that they have received responses from the NFL regarding a “NOLA No-Call” lawsuit.
The NFL submitted their responses at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday shortly before their deadline.
Lawyer Tony Le Mon planned to file a motion to have the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell held for contempt of court Wednesday when it seemed the NFL would miss Tuesday night’s deadline.
The NFL was asked to provide their responses by August 13 after a three-judge panel ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and granted a motion to compel discovery.
Le Mon says the lawsuit isn’t just about the infamous no call, but about the NFL holding themselves accountable as the guardians of the game.
"Without that, how can we truly move forward?” says Lemon. “How can we truly know this is not going to happen again and again and again if there’s no accountability by the NFL?”
According to the motion, the four defendants, including Goodell, are set to give sworn testimony in September which is why Lemon is asking for a judge’s ruling on contempt by as early as next week.
