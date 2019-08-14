Man who refused to leave YMCA, ‘violently’ assaulted officer deemed incompetent to stand trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man facing charges for ‘violently’ assaulting a Cincinnati police officer after he refused to leave a YMCA was deemed unfit to stand trial Wednesday.
Durrell Nichols, 25, is facing felonious assault on a law officer, felony assault on a law officer, felony resisting arrest, felony obstructing officials business, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges stemming from an incident June 6.
Nichols is now being treated at Summit Behavior Health following the judge’s decision.
It happened at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA at 3159 Montana Avenue at 8:48 p.m.
“A very large man over 300 pounds. He pushed teenage girls off the basketball court because he wanted to play basketball. When their grandmother tried to intervene, he pushed the grandmother away,” FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils said.
According to a statement from the YMCA, Nichols was a member at the time, and after his conduct the staff asked him to leave. When he refused, that’s when they called police.
The officer was severely cut on his forehead, bruised on the side of the head and his eye was swollen shut, but he’s expected to be okay according to Hils.
Wednesday in court, Judge Kubicki ordered Nichols to return to court after receiving treatment in January 2020 for an update on his condition.
The judge said he would then determine if he is competent to face charges.
