New school in NKY provides associate degrees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new school opened in Northern Kentucky that offers students an opportunity to earn an associates degree in addition to their diploma.
There are over 900 students attending Ignite Institute this school year from Boone, Kenton, and Walton Verona Independent schools.
The students have chosen from a variety of learning paths which includes dual credit, an opportunity to earn an associates degree in addition to their diploma, and certifications in select fields.
Ignite offers classes in engineering, computer, science biomedical and pre-nursing, design, and education.
Administrators say one their goals are to open up more opportunities for students through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics or STEAM.
The institute was made possible by a donation from Toyota.
Ignite can serve 1,000 students, is public, free and inclusive. Any student in the Northern Kentucky area can attend.
Visit Igniteinstitute.org for more information.
