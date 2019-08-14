Police investigating shooting at Lawrenceburg gentleman’s club

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gentleman’s club in Lawrenceburg Wednesday afternoon.
The Dearborn County sheriff said the shots were fired at Concepts Gentlemen’s Club.
According to the sheriff, a nearby soccer practice ended early as a precaution.
“We feel the scene is safe at this time and there are no injuries,” the sheriff said.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.