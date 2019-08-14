Prosecutor: Sharonville police officer cleared in shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor has cleared a Sharonville police officer in connection with an Aug. 13 shooting.
Police say an officer shot and critically wounded a gunman who was holding his daughter against her will inside a hotel room.
The suspect was later identified by authorities as Duane R. Harrison, 53, from Hamilton.
Prosecutor Joe Deters said Wednesday that the officer was justified in his actions and no charges would be filed against him.
“The police prevented what could have been a much different situation with potential harm to many innocent people,” Deters said.
The suspect’s daughter alerted authorities around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday that she was being held hostage by her father inside a room at the Sonesta ES Suites Hotel in the 2600 block of E. Kemper Rd.
Sharonville police say around 2:30 a.m., Harrison left his room armed with a handgun and was confronted by police.
A Sharonville officer fired three rounds at Harrison, striking him in the arm, chest and ankle. He remains at University Hospital in critical condition.
No one else was hurt.
Harrison is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.
