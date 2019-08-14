Reds lose 3rd straight game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Alex Wood allowed three runs and the Reds offense went silent in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.
Wood allowed two home runs and has given up a total of six in his four starts with the Reds.
Joey Votto and Jesse Winker both finished with two hits, but the team left a total of eight runners on base. The Reds threatened in the final two innings, but Aristides Aquino popped up with two on and two out in the eighth inning and Tucker Barnhart struck out in the same situation in the ninth.
The loss means the Reds will lose the series against the Nationals. The Reds had either won or tied their previous six series.
The loss drops the Reds to 56-62 on the season.
