Serena Williams withdraws from W&S Open

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open with a back injury.
Williams, a two-time Western & Southern Open champion, couldn’t finish the tournament final Sunday in Toronto against Bianca Andreescu because of the same injury.
Williams made the trip to Mason and tried to warm-up on the practice courts leading up to her match, but didn’t feel fit to compete.
“I am so sad to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open as it is truly one of the tournaments I most love to play," Williams said in a statement. "I came to Mason on Sunday and have tried everything to be ready to play tonight, and was still hopeful after my practice this morning. But unfortunately my back is still not right and I know I should not take to the court. I promise I’ll do my best to be back here next year.”
Williams won the tournament championship in 2014 and 2015.
