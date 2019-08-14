Slightly lower humidity Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Any shower activity out there will end by midnight and the morning commute will be dry and once again there could be a few patches of fog but thin enough that traffic should not be impacted.
Isolated showers or sprinkles may pop up in a few spots tomorrow afternoon but most locations will not see rain.
After pleasant and dry weather Thursday and Friday the weekend will be dry and hot too but the humidity will not be oppressive. Monday will be about the same but Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and very humid.
–Steve Horstmeyer
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.