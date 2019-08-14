Stained glass windows stolen from Northside home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family on Cincinnati’s Northside says someone stole four stained glass windows out right out of their frames at a historic home on Tuesday.
The Davis family is currently working to clean up the old house on Hamilton Avenue to eventually rent it out.
Homeowner Emma Jean Davis says whoever stole the windows took them to make some money.
She believes the thieves knew exactly what they wanted and how to get it.
"You cannot take those windows out, just one person, without breaking them. There’s no way,” Davis said.
The Davis’s are working to gather surveillance video from the area and they filed a report with police.
Cincinnati police told the family they are investigating.
The Davis’s say there’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call Cincinnati police.
