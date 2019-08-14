Staying Mainly Dry Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are going to get back into a mainly dry trend however I can’t rule out a pop-up thunderstorm later this afternoon and this evening.
As you step out the door this morning, some patchy fog possible, otherwise we’ve got a clear and dry sky. It’s a bit on the muggy side still with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Look for a sun and cloud mix today with daytime highs in the mid 80s and that pop up chance late day.
Less humid and dry Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunshine.
For those who love the heat and humidity it’s back this weekend as we stay dry with highs near 90.
