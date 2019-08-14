Teen shot near West Side playground

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a teenager was shot near a West Side playground Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Purcell Avenue about 10:30 p.m., across the street from Dempsey Playground at Purcell and Price avenues.
They found a 17-year-old male shot in the right leg, according to Cincinnati police’s night chief, Captain Jay Johnstone.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
No arrests were made, and suspect information was not provided.
It also was not clear what led up to the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
