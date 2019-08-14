Woman shot 5 times by ex-husband at workplace recounts horror in wake of Dayton mass shooting

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (FOX19) - A local woman is coming forward six years after she was shot multiple times by her ex-husband at her Fort Thomas office.
Alisha Waters filed for divorce from her husband D.J. Mathis six years ago. She said he was stalking, texting and calling non-stop and didn’t feel safe being alone with him.
Then on Aug. 6, 2013, Waters arrived at work to find Mathis waiting for her there, brandishing a gun.
“You know how if somebody’s behind you, you can feel them staring you down? Well, that’s what I felt," she said. "And when I turned around, he had the gun pointed straight at me.”
Waters’ ex-husband shot her five times. She was hit in the right leg, three times to the abdomen and once in the neck.
Waters said he had just obtained the gun one day before. She believes he lied on his application to get it.
He took his own life right after it all happened, Waters said.
“I don’t know why I lived that day," she said. "Five shots. I should have bled out. Gunshots to the neck? God has me here for a reason.”
Now, she has limited motion in some of her limbs. She cannot use her hands, but she is starting to feel her shoulders and most of her arms. Her hands are starting to feel sensations as well.
Waters remains hopeful she will get stronger, even after asking the ‘Why me, God?’ questions.
“I’ve never heard that answer," she said. "Maybe I’ll get it one day.”
