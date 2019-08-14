Yasiel Puig is the latest member of the Cleveland Indians to become an American citizen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yasiel Puig was suspended for three games for his role in a brawl while playing for Cincinnati, which gave him some time to take care of business off the field.
The Cleveland Indians outfielder shared a photo on social media, sporting his iconic red hair while holding an American flag.
“Thank you God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen,” Puig captioned the photo.
Puig’s story of how he landed in the United States is complicated. The Cuban native attempted to defect from his home country four times, according to an ESPN profile. He wasn’t successful until his fifth attempt when he was smuggled into the U.S. in 2012, eventually signing a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fellow Indians teammates Carlos Santana and Oliver Perez were also sworn in as U.S. citizens.
Puig is eligible to return to play in Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees. Since joining the Indians, Puig has a .357 batting average.
