Akron newlyweds design arcade game for wedding ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dylan and Maggie Fashbaugh decided to think outside the box for their wedding day.
The couple used their backgrounds as engineers to design a wedding-themed arcade game.
The 90s style cabinet was titled ‘Til death do us part,’ and it was a big hit at the wedding.
The two studied engineering at The University of Akron and took classes with one another in undergrad.
The arcade game took 8 months to build from scratch but it got easier over time with help from friends and family.
Its a 2-player game designed with Maggie and Dylan at the forefront.
The game begins with the couple at the alter.
Chaos ensues when monsters like cold feet, ring bears, and wedding doves decide to crash the ceremony.
The big day was on June 15; the newly weds are only one month in, but they couldn’t be happier.
Moving forward, they plan on customizing the game around other newly weds so they can play at their own wedding ceremonies.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.