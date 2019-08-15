Aquino makes MLB history, Reds drop fourth straight game

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX19) - Any hint of postseason hopes continued to dwindle for the Reds with a 17-7 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday, their fourth straight loss.
In his third start in a Reds uniform, Trevor Bauer surrendered a career-high nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Sal Romano gave up eight more runs in less than one inning of relief.
One player made some history in the blowout loss. Aristides Aquino pounded his ninth home run in his first 14 career games - a new Major League Baseball record (since 1900).
The Reds (56-63) return home to host the Cardinals for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m.
