WATCH LIVE: Dayton coroner to announce results of autopsy findings in mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton city officials say the coroner will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon discussing the results of the autopsies in the mass shooting that happened Aug. 4.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger will release the preliminary autopsy findings and answer questions related to the shooting that killed nine people in the Oregon District.
During a news conference Tuesday, Police Chief Richard Biehl confirmed nine people were killed by gunshot wounds: four female and five male. 17 others — 11 female and six male — were injured by gunshots on Aug. 4.
Chief Biehl says the shooter, Connor Betts, his sister and their friend arrived in the Oregon District and parked in a lot at 11:04 p.m.
Police say Betts began shooting at approximately 1:05:35. Shooter was down at approximately 1:06:07 (32 seconds).
Monday, federal authorities announced charges against Ethan Kollie, 24, of Kettering in connection with the shooting.
Kollie, a friend of gunman Connor Betts, 24, is charged with federally lying on federal firearms forms in order to purchase weapons and with illegally possessing those weapons.
He bought Betts’ body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round double drum magazine, according to federal authorities.
He is scheduled to appear in federal court again Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The gunman’s sister Megan was the youngest of the nine shooting victims; the oldest was 57.
The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.
