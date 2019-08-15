Dayton shooter’s friend will stay in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (AP/FOX19) - A friend of the Dayton gunman who investigators say bought body armor and an ammunition magazine used in the shooting will not be released from jail.
A U.S. magistrate judge Thursday ordered that Ethan Kollie be held without bond.
His attorneys wanted him released on house arrest after authorities said there’s no evidence he knew Connor Betts was planning a mass shooting.
On Wednesday, the judge said Kollie is “a danger to himself and others” and also stated he has serious mental issues.
Kollie is charged with lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the attack.
His defense attorneys had argued that Kollie had no role in the shooting and no prior record.
Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the massacre Aug. 4 in Dayton that left nine dead.
Making a false statement regarding firearms carries a potential maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.
Kollie said he bought the items for Connor Betts and stored them at his apartment to help Betts hide them from his parents.
