Family of woman gunned down in apartment building continue their search for answers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is searching for answers after a shooter stormed through an apartment complex firing shots in the hallway, killing one woman and hurting another.
Sunday afternoon Cincinnati Police responded to the Queen City Woods Apartment Complex on Queen City Avenue after getting a call that multiple people were shot
Police say 35-year -old Kimberly Lorman got caught in the line of fire and was fatally shot in the head.
Lorman’s family is speaking out.
"I just don’t understand how somebody can just stick a gun to somebody’s head,” said the victim’s aunt.
Lorman’s aunt was too terrified to be identified since the gunman hasn’t been caught yet. However, she says that her niece was staying in the apartment building temporarily with a friend. She says Kimberly was harmless, so she can’t imagine that she would be targeted and intentionally gunned down.
“She was a very kind hearted, a good person. I just don’t understand why someone would do something like this,” she said.
FOX19 NOW spoke with Jameel Saleem, a resident who lives in the apartment complex. He says that he was laying down when he heard three gun shots right outside of his door in the hallway. He says he was stunned when he looked out and saw Kimberly was hurt.
"She was laying right outside the door over there. Laying in a lot of blood and I was like 'Oh my God,” said Salem.
Police say a man, who has not been named, was shot in the shoulder.
Now people who live in the building say they don't feel safe.
"I'm trying to figure out who did it and why because it don't make sense to me. She was kind of nice,” said Saleem.
"She's going to be missed by many of her cousins and second cousins and family. It's very hard,” said Lorman’s aunt.
Police are asking if anyone knows something to come forward with information.
The family has set up a memorial fund for Kimberly Lorman at Fifth Third Bank.
