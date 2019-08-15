Nice Friday but heat and humidity back in the forecast for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The pleasant level of humidity in the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thursday will continue Friday but Saturday looks hot and sticky.
The humidity will ease off a bit Sunday but it will climb again Monday so that Tuesday and Wednesday will be oppressive.
The heat index Sunday will be in the mid 90s. Monday through Wednesday will be oppressive and the heat index will be close to 100° each afternoon.
By the end of the week the air will cool and the humidity will drop.
In the hot air a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible any afternoon but most of us will not see rain.
Tuesday showers will be more widespread but not everyone will get a good soaking. The general rule for the next ten days is water the lawn and garden if they look dry.
