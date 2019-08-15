Police come to aid of homeless woman living in truck

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State police officer came to the aid of a woman living in her truck in Meijer’s parking lot.
The 71-year-old woman lost her home and there was nowhere for her and her cat to go - she said her only option was a parking lot.
While she was there, people noticed her and wanted to help. A police officer also noticed and stepped up to make sure she had temporary housing.
“Several officers had contact with her. They were made aware of her being over there so periodically they would check on her make sure she was OK there day or night depending on when they saw her parked,” Officer Annie Morgan said.
According to the GoFundMe set up for her, Paula Ober fell on hard times when she lost her home of 21 years in foreclosure earlier this year. After the foreclosure she spent most of her remaining savings staying at a motel until she ran out of money and then took up residency in her truck in the parking lot of Meijer.
“Because that was the only place that was right then,” Ober said.
Officer Morgan felt she had to do something. She found temporary housing for Paula and her cat, Imma.
“It’s a great example of what our offices do all the time. Officer Morgan went well above and beyond. When she got her into housing she use her own credit card to pay for the first week,” Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said.
Now Ober has a temporary home thanks to Officer Morgan and a community coming together.
If you would like to help, you can donate on the GoFundMe page or drop off the donation at the Miami Township Police Department on McPicken Drive. Write the check to the Miami Township Police Association.
