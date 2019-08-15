Reds 150th Anniversary Legacy Project at the Bellevue Vets Complex

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds are giving back to the community of Bellevue in honor of their 150th anniversary.
The Cincinnati Reds partnered with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Cincinnati Zoo and Duke Energy for the service project.
Over 200 volunteers will be working on projects throughout the day on Thursday including:
• New synthetic turf infield and renovated outfield that will be home to the Bellevue High School baseball team
• "Palace of the Fans" backstop along with new dugouts, fencing and scoreboard
• Groeschen Family Press Box
• Army Spc. Russell Madden T-Ball field
• New playground, interior and exterior painting and landscaping
The project has significant connections to two Bellevue families. The press box at the new high school field will be named in honor of Tom and Leo Groeschen. He was a longtime Greater Cincinnati sportswriter who passed away in November. He was also a legendary coach at Bellevue Vets.
The renovated T-ball field will be named for Army Spc. Russell Madden, who lost his life while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. Madden and Groeschen both played ball at the Bellevue Vets complex as kids.
The field dedication is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The second Legacy Project, Frank Robinson Field at Ross Park in St. Bernard, was dedicated on August 1
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.