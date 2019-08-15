Roger Federer, Cincinnati’s Caty McNally lose at Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Roger Federer is done at the Western & Southern Open.
The seven-time champion lost in straight sets by Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 6-4.
“I’m happy I came here. Hoped it would have gone better,” he said.
Federer is not the only name big to the Queen City to end their tournament bid Thursday: Cincinnati’s own Caty McNally also played her last set in front of a large, hometown crowd.
McNally was down a set and 4-2 in the second set, but she and Alison Riske rallied to force a third set against eventual winners Anna-Lena Gronefeld and Demi Schuurs.
“It was unbelievable. The crowd support was insane. I definitely heard them. They had my back. Can’t wait to be back next year,” McNally said.
She leaves Tuesday for New York City for singles and doubles in the U.S. Open.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.