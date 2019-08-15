Southwest Airlines announces new seasonal service from CVG to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Southwest Airlines announced new seasonal nonstop service from CVG to Tampa, Fla. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The new flights will operate on Saturdays beginning Jan. 11, 2020 through Feb. 29, 2020.
“We are pleased Southwest continues to expand its number of nonstop destinations from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Both Tampa and Fort Lauderdale/Miami are popular destinations for winter travel.”
Tickets are available now at Southwest.com.
