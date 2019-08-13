Tad Less Humid This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are going to string together some really nice looking days for the end of the week. While it will still be warm the humidity will be down just a bit today and on your Friday.
We start out this morning under a clear sky with temperatures in the upper 60s look for a daytime high of 84 with the sun and cloud mix.
Mid 80s stick around for Friday before return to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday with more humidity. Well the weekend will be mainly dry I can’t rule out a pop up Saturday evening.
Then look for some more unstable weather into the new work week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.