Teller’s of Hyde Park closing at end of August

HYDE PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A staple in Hyde Park will close for good come the end of August.
Teller’s broke the news Thursday on its Facebook page.
They say it’s been an honor to serve the Hyde Park and Cincinnati community for the past 25 years.
“Our mission has been to provide exceptional hospitality to our guests at a reasonable price and we respectfully bow to honor our dedication,” the post said.
The restaurant says it has employed 1,782 people since its opening.
Teller’s will close on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The post says a local hospitality group will be taking over the space and creating a new concept.
