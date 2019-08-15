US Bank Arena is changing names

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Bank Arena will be changing names and the building’s owner is seeking another naming rights sponsor.
According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, U.S. Bank decided not to renew its naming rights sponsorship at the arena and will likely start removing branding and signs starting next week.
“U.S. Bank has been part of the Cincinnati community for more than 150 years, and we’re continuing to look for new ways to invest in initiatives and opportunities that help us create a deeper engagement with our customers, the community and 3,100 local employees,” Mike Prescott, U.S. Bank’s Cincinnati market president, said in a news release to the Cincinnati Business Courier. “At the time, U.S. Bank Arena provided us a unique opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the community, and we’ll continue to harness this energy in our other investments across the Cincinnati area.”
The NCAA announced that the March Madness games will be held in the Queen City in 2022, but officials said the bid is contingent on the arena being renovated.
A $650,000 upgrade was launched in 2014. Then in 2015, a massive $200 million overhaul was unveiled.
The arena opened in 1975 as Riverfront Coliseum.
