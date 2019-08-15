What’s behind the fence? Kings Island making major announcement Thursday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island has been dropping hints in the park and on social media - and Thursday night we’ll finally find out what the big secret is.
The first announcement included pictures of the former roller coasters here at the park such as the Zodiac, Fire Hawk, Invertigo, and Sky Lab. So some were guessing possibly a new coaster.
The video they sent to FOX19 NOW includes some of the park’s roller coasters, so could be!
Kings Island also tweeted about the big announcement with the hashtag TEOTWAKI that stands for “The end of the world as we know it.”
The announcement will be made at 10 p.m. and all guests visiting the park are invited to attend.
