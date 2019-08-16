Former members of Ohio militia group plead guilty to conspiring to possess unregistered explosives

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two former members of an Ohio militia group have pleaded guilty to violating the National Firearms Act by conspiring to possess destructive devices.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ryan D. King, 37, of Franklin and Randy D. Goodman, 53, of Ripley, each pleaded guilty Thursday.
According to court documents, King and Goodman were members of a militia group operating in the Southern District of Ohio.
King and Goodman established a small subset of the militia group and advocated that the group construct, use and stockpile explosives including pipe bombs, landmines and remote activated explosive devices.
As part of their pleas, authorities say King and Goodman admitted they conspired to possess destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act, specifically, bombs and parts necessary to make pipe bombs.
In January 2019, King and Goodman tested their “crater makers” at Goodman’s home in Ripley, Ohio. According to the U.S. Attorney, they discussed construction and ignition methods in detail. Goodman referenced the Boston Marathon as an example of a remote detonation system that worked.
They discussed which methods would be most lethal, including constructing their explosive devices out of metal pipes instead of PVC.
Conspiring to possess destructive devices is a crime that carries a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison.
