Heating up for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are cranking the heat and the humidity back up as we go into the weekend.
We will remain besides some patchy fog Friday morning. Expect a dry and comfortable start to your day with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Be sure to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
It will feel much less humid with a high of 85 degrees.
Thermometers will push near 90 on Saturday and top out in the low 90′s on Sunday.
Humidity also will be on the rise through early next week.
We will stay mostly dry beyond a chance for a pop-up shower Saturday.
