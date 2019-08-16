Juveniles stole Covington car with toddler inside, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police say two juveniles were involved in stealing a vehicle that had a 22-month-old child inside Thursday evening.
Police say a 13-year-old is charged with kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking — auto, and receiving stolen property. The 14-year-old was not charged and was released to his parents.
The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue where the vehicle was reported stolen with the toddler still inside.
They say the thief hit another parked vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Police found the stolen vehicle shortly after it was taken at the top of Ashland Avenue in Latonia Terrace. The vehicle was abandoned with the toddler found inside.
They say the 13-year-old took the owner’s cell phone when they ran from the vehicle.
Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspects and police found the two juveniles matching that description at Decoursey Avenue and Inez Street.
Police say the 13-year-old admitted to taking the vehicle and cell phone before he was charged.
It is unknown if the toddler needed medical care following the kidnapping.
