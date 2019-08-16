Little Miami River advisory lifted after sewer break repaired

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Warren County Health District has removed the advisory in the Little Miami River.
The Warren County Water and Sewer Department and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency repaired the sewer main breach Friday morning.
The break was near Socialville-Foster Road and Old 3C Highway.
Health officials said untreated sewage is no longer being discharged to the river.
They encourage river users to follow the typical precautions:
- Avoid drinking river water
- Avoid swallowing water when swimming
- Avoid getting water shot up your nose when swimming, especially in warm shallow water
- Avoid swimming or wading in with open wounds or cuts
- Don’t swim if you’re ill
- Shower with soap and clean water after swimming
