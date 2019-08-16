Newport’s SkyWheel to break ground in September

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport’s SkyWheel is slated to be ready for riders in May 2020.
The city announced Friday that groundbreaking for the Newport on the Levee attraction is set for Sep. 2019.
SkyWheel has already been manufactured and tested in the Netherlands, and is currently stored in shipping crates, ready to be shipped to New Orleans. From there pieces of the attraction will be placed on barges and sent up the Mississippi and Ohio rivers to Newport.
The wheel will be built on a large concrete pier which will extend out over Riverboat Row.
Work on the pier is set to be complete in March 2020 and representatives say SkyWheel should open two months after that.
SkyWheel will be 235 feet high compared to the 150 foot SkyStar wheel that currently sits on the Ohio side of the river in Cincinnati.
The attraction, which was supposed to be temporary, announced at the beginning of July that it will be sticking around for good.
The original December date of departure was quickly extended to June 16, and our media partners with the Cincinnati Enquirer say the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners approved another lease extension recently.
The newest extension would give the county time to work out a significantly longer lease, possibly for 10 years or more, Hamilton County administrator Jeff Alutotto told The Enquirer.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.