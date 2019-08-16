No tailgating ban to be strictly enforced during Riverfest, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bellevue Police Department said a no tailgating ban will be strictly enforced during Riverfest.
Police say there will be no tailgating permitted on any public right of way, city owned property - including parks or privately owned property withing the Riverfest Event Area.
“Once you park you will not be permitted to consume alcohol or grill out at your vehicle. Open containers in public are a violation of state law and violators will be dealt with appropriately,” the department posted on Friday.
Riverfest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Parking restrictions:
- Berry Avenue- No Parking on the west side of the street from Covert Run to Geiger Ave. No parking on both sides of the streets from Geiger Ave to Wilson Road.
- Bonnie Leslie Avenue- No Parking on both sides of the street from Berry Ave. to Wilson Road.
- Wilson Road- No Parking on west side of the street from Bonnie Leslie to Memorial Parkway.
- Memorial Parkway- No Parking on north side of Memorial Parkway from Wilson Road to Taylor Avenue.
- Taylor Avenue- No Parking on south and west side from Bonnie Leslie to Memorial Parkway.
- Fuhrman Avenue- No Parking on both sides of the street from VanVoast to O’Fallon Avenue.
- O’Fallon Avenue- No Parking on both sides of the street from Fuhrman to Grandview Avenue.
- Grandview Avenue- No Parking on both sides of the street from O’Fallon to Harrison Avenue.
Road closures in effect at 5:30 p.m.:
- Glazier- Closed from Wilson Road to Taylor Avenue
- Bonnie Leslie- Closed from Berry Avenue to Sherry Avenue
- Geiger- Closed from Lafayette Avenue both directions to end (entire street)
- Anspaugh- Closed from Berry Avenue to Taylor Avenue (entire Street)
- Cleveland- Closed from Berry Avenue to dead end (entire street)
- Observatory- Closed from Grandview to dead end
