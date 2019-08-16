Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Middletown

August 15, 2019 at 11:32 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 11:32 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Lebanon confirms they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Middletown.

The Dayton Daily News reports that a trooper shot a person Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Lafayette and Baltimore.

Careflight says they flew one victim to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting.

Authorities are on the scene right now.

