Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Lebanon confirms they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Middletown.
The Dayton Daily News reports that a trooper shot a person Thursday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Lafayette and Baltimore.
Careflight says they flew one victim to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting.
Authorities are on the scene right now.
This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX19 NOW for the latest details.
