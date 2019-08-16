Prosecutor: Cincinnati man charged in Lawrenceburg gentleman’s club robbery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - The Dearborn County prosecutor announced felony charges Friday against a Cincinnati man in connection with a robbery at Concepts Gentleman’s Lounge in Lawrenceburg on Aug. 14.
Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Francisca Vazquez, aka Francisco Vazquez, 31, is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, two counts of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.
Witnesses and employees said that Vazquez showed a gun and then fired several gunshots inside the lounge during the robbery, according to Deddens.
Police are also trying to identify three males who are alleged robbery victims in this case. If you know who the men are, you’re asked to reach out to Det. Jeremy Shepherd of the Lawrenceburg Police Department at (812) 527-2284.
Vazquez is set for an initial hearing on Monday, Aug. 19.
