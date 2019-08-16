Report: Threat closes Beechwood Independent Schools

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) - Beechwood Independent Schools in Fort Mitchell are closed Friday, district officials said in a tweet.
We have reached out to school officials and Fort Mitchell police for more details.
Classes are cancelled while authorities investigate a threatening message was found in a bathroom Thursday night, our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.
School just started for the year on Wednesday.
