Some get rain this weekend, everyone gets the humidity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today has been a nice day with that hint of humidity in the air. It is just a trailer for the weather movie we get this weekend.
This evening will be dry and not too humid with humidity levels right at the threshold where most people begin to feel it. So if you are heading out look for a pleasant, warm evening with no rain in the area. Temperatures at 10 pm will be around 75°.
The humidity Saturday will be marginally oppressive with a few showers and small thunderstorms rumbling through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. It will be just a short interval when rain threatens, most likely Noon to 5 pm.
Sunday the humidity backs off a bit, not much, but it will be less than oppressive. Monday through Wednesday will be hot and humid and if a renegade shower pops up it will be a rare event. Ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon rain and thunder will be widespread and by Thursday much cooler and much less humid air arrives.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.