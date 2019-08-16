Springboro Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - The Springboro Schools Board of Education says they’ve placed their superintendent on administrative leave.
The announcement came Friday morning.
The board did not say what led to putting Superintendent Dan Schroer on leave, but they did say it is a paid leave.
In the meantime, the district says they’ve appointed Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Carrie Hester as interim superintendent.
The district’s statement reads as followed:
"In the interest of Springboro Schools, the Board of Education has decided to place Mr. Dan Schroer, current Superintendent, on paid administrative leave.
Springboro Schools has appointed Carrie Hester, Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, as interim superintendent to carry forward with the efficient operation of the District. At this point in time, there will be no further comment."
— District Communications Coordinator Scott Marshall
