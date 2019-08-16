31st Annual Black Family Reunion this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Only one of 28 nationwide Family Reunion celebrations remaining nationwide will take place in Cincinnati this weekend.
“The 31st Annual Black Family Reunion celebrates, unifies and supports the African American family with a wide range of activities and entertainment,” said an event spokeswoman, Keeyana Avery.
BFR is one of Cincinnati’s largest family-focused events and draws up to 10,000 visitors each year.
Events run Friday through Sunday and include a prayer breakfast, job fair, boxing tournament, live music and food.
Festivities will close out with a gospel concert 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Sawyer Park.

