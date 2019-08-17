Police investigating shooting in Springfield Township

August 17, 2019 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 6:27 PM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Springfield Township and North College Hill officers are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon at Crutchfield Park, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

Dispatch said police responded to the 6400 block of Simpson Avenue around 4 p.m.

A suspect is now in custody, authorities confirmed.

Police have not yet released victim information. It is unclear of his state at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX19 will update it as more information is known.

